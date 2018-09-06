× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday at Washington

➢ The Cubs won their last game, 6-4, in Milwaukee to avoid a sweep and keep the Brewers at arm’s length, 4.0 games back in the division. The Cubs are now 4-3 on this pivotal road trip despite having taken the lead in each of the seven games, their longest streak of scoring first in 2018.

➢ Since moving out of the leadoff role on August 15, Anthony Rizzo has hit .403 with seven home runs in 21 games, both marks putting him in the top three of NL hitters over that time span. The difference in his OPS from .748 before the All-Star break to 1.089 after is the largest increase (.341) in the NL.

➢ The Nationals have lost five of seven games, including the last two games of their series with the Cardinals. Washington left 11 runners on base in Wednesday’s loss, the 22nd time this season they have left double-digit runners on base.

➢ Juan Soto drew another six walks in the series with St. Louis. His current 5.83 plate appearances per walk would be the second-best walk rate by a National League rookie with 400 or more plate appearances all-time (Best: Bernie Carbo, Cin, 1970: 4.97 PA/BB).

➢ RHP Kyle Hendricks has had a quality start in four of his last five outings, including a six-inning, two-run performance against the Nationals on August 10. He has a 2.72 ERA in six career starts against Washington.

The Cubs won two of three with the Nationals in Chicago in mid-August. David Bote won the finale of that series with a walkoff grand slam. Daniel Murphy had seven hits for the Nationals in that series.