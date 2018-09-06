Cubs fan’s ‘lifelong dream’ of singing the national anthem to come true after charity pledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Cubs are granting a wish to one special fan after he raised thousands for Special Olympics, earning the right to sing the national anthem at Wrigley Field.

Stefan Xidas has Down syndrome and has been wanting to perform at Wrigley Field for years, but never had the chance. Several weeks back, two of his buddies since kindergarten put together a video titled "My Letter to Tom Ricketts," where Stefan asks the Cubs owner to give him a chance to sing.

"I've been a Cubs fan for as long as I can remember. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to sing the National Anthem at the Cubs game," Stefan, a native of Wilmette, says in the video.

Stefan also makes a proposition: he will raise $5,000 for Special Olympics if the team agrees to give him the chance. Since the video and a GoFundMe page to raise the money went live, they have raised over $12,000 already.

The team reached out, and now Stefan is set to sing the anthem before the Cubs game Monday at Wrigley Field. Stefan says he isn’t nervous, but he is certainly excited. When the time comes, he'll be joined by about 100 of his friends. Cubs player Willson Contreras has also gone all-on on the cause.

But Stefan isn't an amateur. He comes from a very musical family, and sang the anthem at U.S. Cellular Field at age 17. That was back in 2005, and after he sang for fans on the South Side that year, the White Sox went on to win the World Series.