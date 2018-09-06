Country star Julia Cole performs in studio 1

Cole’s new 2018 project, the "Priority Acoustic Mixtape" debuted top 10 on iTunes and is available everywhere (Youtube, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, etc.)" Julia is honored to have been selected as CMT's Next Artist Discovery.

Her single, “Priority,” is #2 on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown. Now, this volleyball playing Vanderbilt graduate is on the road opening for acts such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, The Chainsmokers, Dan + Shay, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, Love and Theft, Eli Young Band, Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Hunter Hayes, Kane Brown, Canaan Smith, Chase Rice, Jon Langston, Kevin Fowler and many more.

Cole sings for many events by the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASA, SEC, NCAA, NASCAR, ESPN, and more, and incorporates her love for sports into her music career as much as possible. Cole has started a movement called @womensportssocial to encourage women to vocalize how athletics helped them become who they are and achieve their goals. Cole is signed to Creative Artist Agency (CAA) and Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI).