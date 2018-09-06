Blink-182 cancels Riot Fest performance

CHICAGO – Riot Fest announced Thursday that headling act Blink-182 has canceled their performance.

The band cancelled due to a health issue, Riot Fest said on their website. It has also cancelled all of their tour dates in September.

The festival is scheduled for September 14-16 in Chicago’s Douglas Park.

Thank you for being patient. Riot Fest is happening next weekend. We have bad news and good news. Bad news: Blink-182 cancelled tour due to health. Good news: Weezer, Run the Jewels, & Taking Back Sunday stepped in. More announcements tomorrow at 10am CDT. https://t.co/rMfS6g2HLH pic.twitter.com/AOR6S1Mjse — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 6, 2018

In a statement on their website, the festival said, in part:

We know this wait has been frustrating for many of you. We hear you. We see you. Please know that we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes – as always – to program the best possible festival experience for our fans.

The bad news is that Blink-182 has been forced to cancel its performance at Riot Fest 2018. The good news is that three of our favorite artists have agreed to step up and fill in: Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday.

The website also posted a note from the festival founder:

Yesterday afternoon, while we preparing to announce a long-awaited special headliner – alongside single-day lineups and tickets – we received a call from Blink-182’s camp letting us know that due to health-related issues with Travis, they unfortunately and sorrowfully had to cancel their entire September tour. Moreover, Riot and Blink-182 want all of you to know that they are rescheduled as one our headliners next year for Riot Fest’s 15th anniversary. All of us here at Riot Fest wish Travis the best of health and nothing short of a speedy recovery.

A full lineup announcement is expected Friday