2 dead in crash involving Cook County Sheriff’s Department squad car

NILES, Ill. -- Two people are dead in an accident involving a Cook County Sheriff's Department squad car in Niles Thursday morning.

Police say a Honda sedan was traveling southbound on Harlem just before 6 a.m. when it collided with a squad car traveling eastbound on Dempster. The driver of the Honda, a 70-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 61-year-old female, both died in the crash.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department says the officer involved in the crash is being treated at an area hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening. It's not yet known if an officer was responding to a call at the time. Police say the intersection of Dempster and Harlem will be closed for several hours. Golf Road and Oakton Street are recommended as alternate routes.

We are working an motor vehicle accident Dempster & Harlem. The involves a Cook County Sheriff's Dept Squad. This accident involves two fatalities. PIO on scene — Niles Police (@Nilespdil) September 6, 2018

MORTON GROVE: Dempster/Harlem blocked after crash involving Cook Co. Sheriff's Office patrol car. pic.twitter.com/aOyay7xvRG — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 6, 2018

