19-year-old anti-gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Family and friends gathered on the Far South Side Thursday evening to remember a young activist who became a victim of the very thing he fought against: gun violence.

Delmonte Johnson, 19, was an activist with the group “Good Kids Mad City,” who worked with stem the tide of gun violence on the South and West Sides.

The 19-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 8600 block of South Euclid Avenue. He was hit in the chest and stomach and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The young activist had taken part in rapper Vic Mensa’s shoe giveaway in West Englewood Aug. 26.

On Thursday, David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, tweeted about the teen’s death, saying, “...together, we will end this.”

No one is in custody. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Delmonte Johnson was a 19-year-old who worked with @GKMC18 as an activist to end gun violence in Chicago, last night he was shot to death. This has to end my heart goes out to Delmonte and his family together we will end this. #RememberDelmonteJohnson https://t.co/9JVU4CjVvc — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 6, 2018