Worry about first place yet? Joe Maddon won’t as Cubs face Brewers Wednesday

MILWAUKEE – As if the night weren’t bad enough already, then the leader of the Cubs has to come off the field a bit early.

After taking a pitch off the foot in the third inning of Tuesday’s nights game with the Brewers, Anthony Rizzo would depart a few innings later after complaining of pain in the foot. As a precautionary measure, the Cubs decided to get the foot X-Rayed, putting just a bit of worry in fans hoping not to lose the first baseman as the chase for the division winds down.

But everyone with the Cubs can exhale a bit. Everything was good with the X-Ray, and indeed Rizzo is back in the lineup Wednesday night as the Cubs and Brewers meet one final time in this series in Milwaukee.

Rizzo bats third in the lineup and plays first base as the Cubs face Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers tonight – and the do so with a little bit more stress than they’ve had the past few weeks.

The 11-1 victory by Milwaukee on Tuesday got them within three games of the Cubs in the National League Central standings. Should the Brewers make it a sweep, they’ll be within two games and suddenly make this division race a competition till the end.

That might still be a bit dramatic, but certainly it gets fans in Wisconsin fired up as they still have three games remaining against the Cubs at Wrigley Field this upcoming week. Yet Joe Maddon wasn’t about to put such importance on a game that comes with four weeks left in the season and his team up by three games.

“I’d rather win it, heading to Washington tonight,” said Maddon, whose Cubs will head to Washington for a four-game series with the Nationals win or lose Wednesday night in Milwaukee. “I really try to avoid those kind of thoughts. I really do.”

Expect many Cubs fans to do the same, too.