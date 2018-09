Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert Harward is a retired Vice Admiral and former Navy SEAL who served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command under General James Mattis.

He turned down President Trumps' nomination for National Security Adviser after the resignation of Lt. General Michael Flynn.

Harward is in Chicago for the Navy SEAL Foundation's Midwest Evening of Tribute. It's at 6 p.m. this Thursday at The Hilton Chicago. More information at navysealfoundation.org/chicago