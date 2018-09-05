× Marginal risk of strong/severe storms tonight

A wide band of showers and thunderstorms will accompany and follow, as a cold front works its way southeast across the Chicago area late this afternoon/evening into the overnight hours. As the band of showers/thunderstorms slowly sinks to the southeast, individual cells will be moving in an east-northeast direction.

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked our area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) – the main threat being possible damaging winds. As the cold front passes a given location, southwest breezes will shift to the north and temperatures drop quickly through the 80s into the lower 70s.

Latest Regional Weather Radar mosaic…