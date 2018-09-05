× Shedd Aquarium admission free in September for Illinois residents

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents for the rest of September.

Shedd is also offering free days on Oct. 3 and 10.

Free admission includes all permanent exhibits, aquatic shows and the seasonal Stingray Touch, which is open until Sept. 12. Shedd’s 4-D Experience admission is a $4.95 upgrade for all guests.

New this year, Shedd will extend hours until 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with After Hours programming featuring themed music and custom food and drink menus for purchase:

Mondays (Sept. 10, 17, 24) – Shedd After Hours: Caribbean Flavors and Flair

Featuring a special menu of Caribbean-inspired cuisine for guests as they explore the aquarium, including habitats like the iconic Caribbean Reefexhibit in Shedd’s main galleries

Wednesdays (Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 10) – Jazzin’ at the Shedd: Live Latin Rhythms

The traditional Wednesday night Jazzin’s, which feature lively music and tasty treats both inside the aquarium and along the lakeside terrace, will take a new, Latin spin with live Latin jazz performers and equally inspired food and cocktails. A list of performers can be found here. Wednesday Jazzin’ will extend into October, with two additional free days/nights through Oct. 10.

Thursdays (Sept. 6, 20, 27) – Shedd After Hours: House Party

Inspired by a style of music created right here in Chicago, Thursday nights at Shedd in September will feature house music DJs and tasty bites and beverages to buy as guests take in the Chicago skyline. Local DJs include DJ Jesse Saunders, DJ Terry Hunter and Farley Jackmaster Funk.

Please note: Thursday, Sept. 13, Shedd WILL NOT be open late, due to a private event. The aquarium will make up this date by staying open late with special programming on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of Illinois Resident Free Days, Shedd recommends taking advantage of the weekdays and reminding guests that attendance is limited to building capacity. You can also reserve tickets online in advance for a $3 transaction fee or purchase tickets at the door.

And don’t forget to bring proof of state residency!