Musicality performs live!
Ric Wilson performs on WGN’s Morning News
Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago performs in studio
Dennis Watkins makes some magic on the Morning News
Friend of the Morning News, Mae Ya Carter Ryan performs
14-year-old musician Queeva performs on the Morning News
Liz Brasher performs on morning news
The Hemispheres perform a classic single on WGN Morning News
Funk rock band Mathien performs on WGN Morning News
The Alarm return to the spotlight, perform new song “Beautiful” at WGN
Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey Performs “Sister of Mercy”
Drag Queen O’laysia Prime shows off some moves on the Morning News
WGN Morning News Very Own Superfans Perform a Song for Bears Legend Kevin Butler!
WGN Morning News hosts third annual Block Party in Homewood