Midday Fix: A closer look at “America To Me” – on STARZ – featuring Oak Park & River Forest HS

Segment Director & Cinematographer Rebecca Parrish and Former OPRF Student Charles Donalson

The Docuseries “AMERICA TO ME” looks at the lives of black and biracial students at Oak Park & River Forest High School and it’s a captivating portrait of these kids that simultaneously asks complex questions about how race and privilege can affect education.

“AMERICA TO ME” Airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. CT on STARZ.

America to Me first premiered on STARZ and on the STARZ app Sunday, August 26. This week will be the third episode. Note, each episode is available on the Starz App one week before it airs on TV.

https://www.starz.com/series/americatome/featured

http://www.oprfhs.org/about/America-to-Me-Documentary-Series.cfm