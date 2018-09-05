Lunchbreak: Beet Hummus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Skolarus - Merchant

3137 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago

https://www.merchantchicago.com/

Recipe:

Beet Salad with Beet Hummus

Beet Salad Ingredients:

5 Beets (cut into pieces or chunks)

2 Oranges

10 Kalamata Olives

2 Cups Arugula

4oz Greek Yogurt

8oz Beet Hummus

Beet Hummus Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea

1 Beet (Roasted)

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 Cloves Garlic

1 Tsp Salt

2 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea “Juice”

Beet Hummus Instructions:

-Combine all ingredients in blender until smooth

-Reserve for salad

Beet Salad Instructions:

-Pickled Beets

Combine ½ Cup Sugar

½ Cup Water

½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

Whisk and heat on stove top. As soon as it starts to boil, remove from heat and pour over beets and cover, allow to cool

Plating Instructions:

-Peel the oranges and cut into segments

-Halve the olives

-Spread 6 oz (3/4 cup) Beet Hummus on the plate (reserve 2 oz [1/4 cup])

-Toss arugula in olive oil and salt and place on top of hummus

-In a separate bowl, toss pickled beets and olives then place on top of arugula

-Top with orange segments

-Top with 2 oz beet hummus

-Top with 2 oz greek yogurt

-Salt to taste