Lunchbreak: Beet Hummus

Posted 12:18 PM, September 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:40PM, September 5, 2018

Chef Matt Skolarus - Merchant

3137 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago

https://www.merchantchicago.com/

Recipe:

Beet Salad with Beet Hummus

 Beet Salad Ingredients:

5 Beets (cut into pieces or chunks)

2 Oranges

10 Kalamata Olives

2 Cups Arugula

4oz Greek Yogurt

8oz Beet Hummus

Beet Hummus Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea

1 Beet (Roasted)

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 Cloves Garlic

1 Tsp Salt

2 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea “Juice”

Beet Hummus Instructions:

-Combine all ingredients in blender until smooth

-Reserve for salad

Beet Salad Instructions:

-Pickled Beets

  • Combine ½ Cup Sugar
  • ½ Cup Water
  • ½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar
  • Whisk and heat on stove top. As soon as it starts to boil, remove from heat and pour over beets and cover, allow to cool

Plating Instructions:

-Peel the oranges and cut into segments

-Halve the olives

-Spread 6 oz (3/4 cup) Beet Hummus on the plate (reserve 2 oz [1/4 cup])

-Toss arugula in olive oil and salt and place on top of hummus

-In a separate bowl, toss pickled beets and olives then place on top of arugula

-Top with orange segments

-Top with 2 oz beet hummus

-Top with 2 oz greek yogurt

-Salt to taste