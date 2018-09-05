Lunchbreak: Beet Hummus

Chef Matt Skolarus - Merchant
3137 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago
https://www.merchantchicago.com/
Recipe:
Beet Salad with Beet Hummus
Beet Salad Ingredients:
5 Beets (cut into pieces or chunks)
2 Oranges
10 Kalamata Olives
2 Cups Arugula
4oz Greek Yogurt
8oz Beet Hummus
Beet Hummus Ingredients:
4 oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea
1 Beet (Roasted)
2 Tsp Lemon Juice
2 Cloves Garlic
1 Tsp Salt
2 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4 Oz (1/2 cup) Chickpea “Juice”
Beet Hummus Instructions:
-Combine all ingredients in blender until smooth
-Reserve for salad
Beet Salad Instructions:
-Pickled Beets
- Combine ½ Cup Sugar
- ½ Cup Water
- ½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar
- Whisk and heat on stove top. As soon as it starts to boil, remove from heat and pour over beets and cover, allow to cool
Plating Instructions:
-Peel the oranges and cut into segments
-Halve the olives
-Spread 6 oz (3/4 cup) Beet Hummus on the plate (reserve 2 oz [1/4 cup])
-Toss arugula in olive oil and salt and place on top of hummus
-In a separate bowl, toss pickled beets and olives then place on top of arugula
-Top with orange segments
-Top with 2 oz beet hummus
-Top with 2 oz greek yogurt
-Salt to taste