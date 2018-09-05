Los Angeles police chase murder suspect in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police officers are in pursuit of a homicide suspect in Santa Monica.

Officers chased the suspect in a green pickup truck through the San Fernando Valley and into Santa Monica on Wednesday evening, according to KTLA. Two people were in the truck; various items could be seen in its bed.

At various points on surface streets, the pickup would become stuck in traffic, with LAPD cruisers close behind, though their sirens didn’t appear to be engaged. The truck then got back onto the southbound 101 Freeway before merging onto the southbound 405 Freeway.

The vehicle did not appear to be traveling at excessive speeds as it headed toward West Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.