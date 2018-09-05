It’s Chicago’s coolest spell in nearly 4 months; 4 days of northeast winds/clouds ahead here; Tropical Storm Gordon’s heaviest remnant rains targeting central and southern Illinois & Indiana; tropical Atlantic suddenly active-Hurricane “Florence” could impact Bahamas and send high surf to U.S. East Coast next week
Hurricane warning in effect along Gulf Coast
Weather systems move from a westerly to an easterly direction, but hurricanes move across the Atlantic Ocean from east to west. Why?
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Hurricane Lane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
What factors contribute to Chicago’s tropical humidity levels in the summer?
When did storms begin to be named?
Was the rain that fell from Hurricane Lane saltwater?
Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Repeat thunderstorms along and north of the I-88 corridor could bring heavy rainfall and flooding. Flash flood watch continues in effect until 7am Sunday