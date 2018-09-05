× Hazardous swimming conditions along the Lake Michigan shoreline until later Thursday evening

A Beach Hazards Advisory/Statement is in effect along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline until later Thursday evening. The Advisory actually extends farther north to Sheboygan, Wisconsin and farther east and north to the shoreline at the southwest tip of Lower Michigan (light-blue-shaded counties on the headlined map).

With a northeast wind gusting at times in excess of 25 miles per hour, waves will build on the lake and work their way toward shore, running 3 to 7 feet along the shoreline, creating dangerous Rip and Structural Currents. As winds become more easterly and weaken, waves will diminish toward Thursday evening and overnight Thursday night.