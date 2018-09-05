Family seeks answers after cab driver, 64, killed in West Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The death of a cab driver killed in a West Loop altercation this weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Now, the family of 64-year-old Anis Tungekar is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday said Tungekar died of complications from blunt-force trauma to his head. Chicago police said Tungekar was involved in a verbal altercation with a 30-year-old man that escalated into a physical fight near Jefferson Street and Washington Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Tungekar’s family said he was working at the time — but exactly what happened and why remains unclear.

Relatives said Tungekar, who came to the United States from Pakistan in 1980, was committed to his faith and worked hard to support his family and buy his taxi medallion. Relatives are searching for answers and justice.

Investigators took the 30-year old man into custody, but he was released without charges. Police said he remains a person of interest.

"The hardest thing is just how senseless it is,” Tungekar’s son, Omar, said. “… to think that he was trying to pay his bills and someone beat him to death when he was just trying to work.”

Tungekar leaves behind a wife and two sons. Muslim funeral prayers and burial will be held Thursday.