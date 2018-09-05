× Family of Woodlawn woman, 65, missing since May demands answers

CHICAGO – Family and friends of a missing woman from the Woodlawn neighborhood said they’re frustrated and desperate for answers.

Daisy Hayes, 65, was last seen May 1 going into her senior housing apartment in the 6300 block of South Minerva Avenue after her niece dropped her off after a visit with her sister. She saw her go into the building.

The 65-year-old grandmother was described as the glue in a close-knit family.

A daughter said building management gave security footage to police without letting her see it, and she said police have told her very little.

Family and friends have been circulating fliers pleading for help form lawyers, private investigators and anyone who may have information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.