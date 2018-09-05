Emanuel: Not seeking re-election was ‘personal decision’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Just one day after announcing he would not seek re-election, Mayor Rahm Emanuel sat one on one with WGN’s Tahman Bradley.

After sending shockwaves through Chicago politics, Emanuel appeared relaxed and relieved. He opened up about his decision not to seek a third term.

Emanuel said he started discussing the matter with his family back in May and he sought advice from political heavyweights.

“At the end of the day it was really Amy and I,” Emanuel said. “And the kids gave me their opinion and sometimes it changed. And I sought the advice of President Obama and President Clinton because they’re important people in my life whose counsel I sought. David Axelrod. Paul Begala. Pastors in this city. … At the end of the day it was personal decision.”

Emanuel did not reveal what he’d like to do with his next chapter, only that he’ll remain in public life in some way. However he ruled out seeking the White House.

When asked if we would run for president, Emanuel answered simply, “No.”

As he winds down his time at City Hall, Emanuel is stressing his achievements in recruiting businesses and helping children.

“Kids (and their) education and all the other complementary investments from your libraries and your park system and your public health, fit into that,” he said. (I have had) more corporate relocations than any other city in America five years in a row. (And) more investments overseas in the city of Chicago than any other city in America.”

It’s a crowded field to replace Emanuel. After enduring months of attacks, Emanuel took a swipe at the candidates, saying he doubts his successor has come forward.

“The field, absent me, doesn’t stop other people now thinking that they don’t want to get in,” he said. “And you can interpret that for what it is. You’re really are looking for a person who has judgement, can learn and has character.”

The Laquan McDonald shooting and release of the video seven months after Emanuel won reelection was turning point in his tenure and left him bruised politically.

When asked, “Politically did you ever recover from the release of that video?” Emanuel said, “That’s a fair question but not the only question. … There’s 100 years we’ve tried seven different times along our frame as a city to reform the police department, to reflect what we want it to be. I’m determined to make that a lesson where this time we get right. … We’re not the only city that’s faced the issue of police and community relations.”

When asked about the public’s speculation that there was a coverup and a loss of trust in him, Emanuel said, “We’ll see if I earned it back. It’s not a static thing. In the same way that sometimes people watch WGN and sometimes then they don’t. … I would just say to you is that issue is there and the question is, did I prove something in that period of time after that to build that? We’ll deal with whether that thing that was laid at my feet is true at a separate time. But that’s not a static thing. It’s an ever-evolving organic thing.”

Emanuel continues to look over a plan to borrow billions to pour into Chicago’s pension funds. He said he’s still looking for good ideas on that front and not ready to announce the plan.