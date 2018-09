TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-80 near Tinley Park.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Route 43 and Harlem Avenue.

Crews have shutdown lanes near La Grange Road.

This is a developing story

Will County: A medical emergency on eastbound Interstate 80 at 80th Avenue in Tinley Park is blocking all lanes. #ILtraffic — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) September 5, 2018