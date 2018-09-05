× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Milwaukee

*The Cubs reached 81 wins in Game 136 on September 2. Last year the Cubs reached 81 wins in Game 147 on September 147.

*With one more home run, Anthony Rizzo will become the ninth Cub and third left-handed hitter with five or more 25+ home run seasons (joining Billy Williams and Bill Nicholson).

*Cubs starting pitchers have a 2.34 ERA in their last 19 games.

*After a 2-6 start, the Brewers are 40-20 in their last 60 home games.

*The Cubs have started 10-5 in the first 15 games of their 23 games in 23 days stretch.