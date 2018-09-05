× Are the number of high dew point days this year above average?

Dear Tom,

The dew point has seemed quite high most of this summer. Are we above average?

— Sue Ostrom

Dear Sue,

Actually we are not. With the help of Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski, we analyzed the number of days at O’Hare airport with dew points of 70 degrees or higher dating to 1959. Over those six decades, the city has averaged about 30 days each year when dew points reached the uncomfortable 70-degree threshold, ranging from a maximum of 53 days in 2002 to a minimum of 10 in 2009. The city’s first 70-degree dew point typically arrives in May, and the last one occurs in September. July typically hosts the most muggy days, averaging 11. The city’s muggiest month was August 1995, logging 26 days with dew points of at least 70. So far, the number of muggy days this year has been about average, with 26 on the books through Sept. 5.