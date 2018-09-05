× 2-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in Gary

GARY, Ind. — The 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Gary, Indiana has died.

The toddler was shot in the 1700 block of Polk Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release from police, the girl was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary for treatment. She was then airlifted in critical condition to Comer’s Children Hospital in Chicago for treatment. Police said the 2-year-old has died.

Two adults, one man and one woman, were being questioned by police. No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.