10 passengers fall ill on flight; plane quarantined at JFK

NEW YORK — A plane has been quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport when about 10 passengers became ill aboard a flight from Dubai.

The Emirates flight landed around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. The airline says about the passengers were sick and were getting medical attention “as a precaution.”

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.

Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on to buses.

Representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a “medical situation.”