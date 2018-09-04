White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Detroit

*The White Sox won yesterday’s game in dramatic fashion, with Daniel Palka tying the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot, followed by Matt Davidson’s walkoff two-run homer. It was just the sixth time in White Sox history that they have had multiple home runs, including a walkoff, in the same inning.

*The Tigers have lost in the final at-bat 18 times this season, second-most in the American League. Only the Rays (19) have more last at-bat losses.

*Victor Martinez homered for the Tigers yesterday, his 21st career HR at Guaranteed Rate Field. No visitor has gone deep in the venue more often.

*Francisco Liriano is still seeking his first win since April 28.

*Lucas Giolito recorded quality starts in both of his August starts against Detroit after allowing 10 earned runs in 11 innings in his first two starts against the Tigers this season.