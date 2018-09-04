Showers/thunderstorms break heat, cooler showery pattern ahead
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue
Late May heat gone for a while
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
Muggy heat to stick around for one more day
Only 37 of the past 148 years here have produced July 27th temps as cool/cooler than Friday’s 79; comfortable temps/humidities ahead for July’s final weekend; Japan braces for Typhoon Jongdari after deadly sieges of flooding and heat
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
Band of showers/thunderstorms moving out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois early this Thursday evening
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Blistering Western heat breaking records while generating the “northwest” upper winds shielding Chicago from 90s; the Midwest’s showery weekend storm to drench the East
Higher temperatures, storms in the picture
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here