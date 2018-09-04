Relatives of Laquan McDonald call for peace during murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --The trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke begins Wednesday, and relatives of Laqaun McDonald are calling for peace, no matter what happens.

Van Dyke is charged in the murder of the 17-year-old McDonald. He was shot 16 times on October 20, 2014 while being pursued by police.

In the video, McDonald is seen on the street, surrounded by officers. Van Dyke was the only officer to fire.

Police dashcam video was released nearly a year later.

"On behalf of the Laquan McDonald family, I am asking that peace prevail no matter what the outcome of the verdict will be,” McDonald's great uncle, Pastor Marvin Hunter said in a statement.

“This is emotionally charged,” Hunter said on Tuesday. “All it takes is for the wrong people to get involved and we’ll have a Charlottesville or even what happened with Dr. Martin Luther King.”

"Laquan is certainly the victim. However, we are not looking for revenge. We have no ill feelings toward the family of Mr. Van Dyke,” said Hunter. "I'm concerned about riots and violence because it goes hand in hand. I'm not concerned that our people don't know how to protest, but that outsiders will come in and infiltrate."

Potential jurors receive their questionnaires Wednesday. Jury selection is set to begin Monday.