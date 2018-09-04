‘He’s a cop…but he’s drunk’: COPA video shows shirtless Robert Rialmo in fight on NW side

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released over a dozen video clips on Tuesday showing Officer Robert Rialmo, who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in 2015, in a fight on the city’s Northwest Side.

A police report that was released by COPA said Rialmo got into an argument with people inside Teaser’s Pub on the 7100 block of West Higgins Road on July 13 around 3:30 a.m. The police report said Rialmo went after someone at the bar and was escorted out by security. Both parties went their separate ways but ran into each other again at the Taco Burrito King on Higgins Road.

The confrontation got physical when the men began to punch each other outside the restaurant, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern back in July. He described all three men as “victims.”

Rialmo, who appears shirtless in one of the videos, said someone inside spilled a beer on him. In one of the videos, a man is seen holding Rialmo back, before Rialmo appears to throw him to the ground. A man can also be heard yelling, “He’s a cop. Supposedly a cop, but he’s drunk.”

The altercation took place just days after Rialmo was acquitted of battery charges that stemmed from a fight caught on video inside an Edison Park pizzeria in December. Rialmo said he was acting in self-defense.

Rialmo’s attorney, Joel Brodsky, said his client was targeted. Brodsky said Rialmo was approached by two gang members who recognized the officer from TV. She said one man poured a beer over Rialmo’s head and said both men flashed gang signs.

Police said Rialmo blew a 0.0 on a breathalyzer back in July when the incident happened.

Rialmo was sued for wrongful death in the shooting deaths of LeGrier and Jones and a jury ruled those shootings justified in June.

To view all the videos, visit COPA’s website.