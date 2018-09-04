× Former Naperville mayor George Pradel dies

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Former Naperville mayor George Pradel has died. He was 80-years-old.

The Pradel family shared the news Tuesday on a website created for his health updates.

The family said:

At approximately 9:30 a.m., our dad passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his three children, just as he wanted.

Arrangements are pending; they will be posted here.

Thank you, again, for your love and support! We love you all.

Pradel served 20 years as Naperville’s mayor. He was admitted to the hospital several weeks ago where doctors found a cancerous tumor. The cancer quickly spread to his whole body.

He was admitted to hospice last week.

The family set up an online guest book that people can sign here.