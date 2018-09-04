Family of slain NU grad student said he arrived in the city 3 hours before shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The mother and the fiancé of a slain Northwestern Ph.D. student spoke out Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Shane Columbo was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as he waited at a bus stop near Howard Avenue and Clark Street.

Gunfire broke out between two other men, police said. Columbo was shot and killed.

Columbo was from Arizona but was about the begin doctoral work at Northwestern University on a scholarship.

Columbo’s mother Tonya Colombo traveled from California to Chicago to claim his body. She said her son had arrived in the city just three hours before the shooting

Columbo’s fiancé Vincent Perez said he and Columbo considered the issue of crime and murder in Chicago when they moved here.