‘Celebrity Waiter Night’ helps Sam Acho serve Nigerians in need

CHICAGO – Mitchell Trubisky can be your waiter for the night. A lot of Bears can.

Akiem Hicks, Tarik Cohen, Ryan Pace and even George McCaskey are at your service for the third annual “Celebrity Waiter Night.”

“As professional athletes were used to getting served. People waiting on us. People at our beck and call.”

“To have guys like that not being served, but serving, I think it says a lot.”

Bears linebacker Sam Acho and his family have tried to serve Nigerian families in need for almost 30 years. Their foundation, Living Hope Christian Ministries, teams up with doctors and nurses from across the U.S. to coordinate donations of medications and medical supplies to communities that lack simple, over-the counter drugs.

Recently, the Achos fundraising efforts built a hospital.

Sam and his Bears’ wait staff will be dishing out three-course meals with fine wine on night full of fun, including both live and silent auctions.

Individual tickets are available for $350-$450 each. All proceeds go to Living Hope Christian Ministries.

The event runs from 6:30PM to 10PM at Steak 48 in River North Monday, October 29th.