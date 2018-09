Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three teenagers are injured, including one critically, after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on 72nd and Bennett.

Police say the victims were sitting outside on the hood of a car, when someone opened fire from another car driving by.

A 19-year-man was hit in the head and is in critical condition. Two 18-year-old women were also injured.

No one is in custody.