2 Chicago area priests arrested for public sex act in Miami, officials say

MIAMI – Two priests from the Chicago area were arrested in Miami after being caught having oral sex in a car near Miami Beach, according to WPLG.

The Rev. Diego Berrio, 39, of Mision San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, and the Rev. Edwin Giraldo Cortes, 30, an extern priest from Colombia who served at St. Aloysius Parish in Chicago for a month, were arrested in Miami on Monday, according to a statement from Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Berrio was charged with a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior and Cortes was charged with misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior and indecent exposure.

Cupich said he has removed Berrio from his position. He said he has also contacted Cortes’ home diocese in Colombia and informed them that he will not be granted additional faculties to minister in the Archdiocese of Chicago.

“It is our responsibility to ensure those who serve our people are fit for ministry. We take this matter very seriously and will provide updates as they become available,” Cupich said.