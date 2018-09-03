White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Detroit
- The Tigers won 11-7 to get out of New York with a 2-2 split. Sunday marked the first time the Tigers had scored 10 or more runs in a game since April 25, a span of 115 games. It was their longest such streak to take place within a single season, ever.
- Nicholas Castellanos hit his 20th home run of the season in Sunday’s win, notching him at least one hit each game of the series. It was the fourth four-game series this season which saw Castellanos record seven or more hits. John Hicks is the only other Tiger this season with multiple (2) such series.
- The White Sox shutout the Red Sox, 8-0, to split the series. They are now undefeated in their last seven series, their longest streak since 2012. Since the start of this streak on August 13, the White Sox are averaging 5.25 runs per game, the second-highest mark in baseball (Astros – 5.35)
- Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run on Sunday against the Red Sox. It was his team-leading fourth game this season with eight or more total bases. He is slugging .580 over his last 17 games.
- Michael Fulmer has not allowed a run in 10 innings of work against the White Sox this season, and he has not allowed a home run in the last 29 innings in which he has taken the mound against the South Siders. Reynaldo Lopez is 0-1 with a 3.23 ERA in five starts against the Tigers in 2018.
- The White Sox have won five of the last six matchups with Detroit after the Tigers opened the season series by winning nine of the first ten games. These two teams enter the series with identical 55-82 (.401) records which have them tied for third in the AL Central.