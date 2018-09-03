× WGN Broadcast Camp with Breakthrough Urban Ministries

CHICAGO — WGN News just wrapped up its annual summer broadcast camp at Breakthrough Urban Ministries in East Garfield Park. Six students from various Chicago Public Schools participated in this year’s camp. The camp is lead by CLTV/WGN anchor/reporter Cortney Hall and WGN Morning News supervising producer Afua S. Owusu. The students were given insight into the world of broadcasting through interactive lessons featuring WGN photographer Tremaine Williams, WGN Morning News senior segment producer Tyra Martin, WGN News Political Reporter Tahman Bradley and 670 AM The Score’s Laurence Holmes. This year students were instructed to research and interview leaders in the community.

27th Ward, Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr

The Birthday Giving Program, Sonika Menon

One Stock One Future, Rendel Solomon

345 Art Gallery, Officer Corry Williams

Radio & Entertainment Host, Justin Roman

Preteen College Graduate, Dorothy Jean Tillman

Breakthrough Urban Ministries fosters the development of the community by building healthy relationship networks, growing the skills of the men, women and children, and promoting the transfer of wisdom to our younger generation. To learn more about Breakthrough Urban Ministries click here.