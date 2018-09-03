Tropical downpours produce wettest Labor Day on record
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Moisture-laden atmosphere to fuel scattered Friday downpours—some thundery; funnels reported to the west Thursday; sun-filled Air & Water Show weather; Summer 2018 temps ranked 16th warmest in 148 years
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
Downpour chances are to be enhanced into Thursday by an atmosphere awash in tropical moisture; occasionally thundery rains to arrive in clusters; system produced big rain tallies in sections of the Plains Tuesday
Thursday storms produce localized downpours; West broils
Friday’s morning showers to scatter—but new t-storms tonight threaten scattered downpours; tropical air’s return this weekend signals resurging humidities and 90s by Sunday/Monday: Hurricane Lane’s winds coming down but storm’s mega-rains and high surf hitting Hawaii hard
Wettest Labor Day on Record in Chicago
1935 Labor Day Hurricane annihilates the Florida Keys
Local 2” downpours drench parts of the area Monday; storm’s backside “NNW” winds churn Lake Michigan Tue threatening rip currents/6+ ft. late-day waves; huge midweek humidity drop precedes heat’s weekend resurgence
Daytime heat to rekindle scattered, downpour-generating thunderstorms over up to 60% of the area Thursday p.m.; weekend dry-out and sun for Air & Water Show; buckling jet to deliver multi-day cool-down early & mid next week