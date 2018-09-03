Tropical air to stay in place through midweek

Clouds and frequent thunderstorms kept city temperatures a bit lower Monday, though some south suburban locales did reach the 90-degree mark. Very warm, muggy air is expected to remain entrenched across much of the Midwest until a cold front slowly makes its way into the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. Organized storms are expected to focus west and north of the area Tuesday. With ample sunshine, and no widespread cooling from thunderstorm outflow, readings are expected to again soar into the 90s, continuing the steamy conditions that marked the Labor day weekend. Dew points will remain uncomfortably high as well, with readings staying in the 70s. The combination of heat and humidity could raise the heat index as high as 105 in some spots. Storms are likely to return late Wednesday, or Wednesday night as we transition into a cooler, much less humid air mass.