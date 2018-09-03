Clouds and frequent thunderstorms kept city temperatures a bit lower Monday, though some south suburban locales did reach the 90-degree mark. Very warm, muggy air is expected to remain entrenched across much of the Midwest until a cold front slowly makes its way into the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. Organized storms are expected to focus west and north of the area Tuesday. With ample sunshine, and no widespread cooling from thunderstorm outflow, readings are expected to again soar into the 90s, continuing the steamy conditions that marked the Labor day weekend. Dew points will remain uncomfortably high as well, with readings staying in the 70s. The combination of heat and humidity could raise the heat index as high as 105 in some spots. Storms are likely to return late Wednesday, or Wednesday night as we transition into a cooler, much less humid air mass.
Tropical air to stay in place through midweek
-
Heat continues, strong threat of severe t-storms with excessive rainfall later
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
From heat to heavy rains; Cold front brings storms
-
Patchy Dense Fog early this Sunday morning – Heat Advisory southern sections and slight chance of strong thunderstorms north late afternoon/overnight
-
-
Much warmer, more humid air arrives
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
City’s hot, muggy 4th, the warmest in 6 years
-
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
-
Showers, storms in Chicago area cause flooding
-
-
Muggy air set to return after pleasant Monday
-
Another sunny, warm day, but rain is on the way
-
Excessive Heat Warning continues for Chicago area, parts of Indiana into Sunday evening