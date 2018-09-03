Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey Performs “Sister of Mercy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For nearly three decades fans of the Thompson Twins have been waiting for more live performances from one of the most iconic bands of the eighties. Now Tom Bailey, with a new band, will be touring and performing most of the big Thompson Twins hits.

The Thompson Twins had huge hits on both sides of the Atlantic. Songs such as 'Hold Me Now', 'Doctor Doctor', 'You Take Me Up' and 'Love On Your Side' provided the soundtrack for so many people's lives worldwide in the mid-eighties. In 1985 The Thompson Twins played 'Hold Me Now' at Live Aid in Philadelphia and also performed the Beatles 'Revolution' with Madonna.

Says Tom: "This will be the first time I've sung the TT's hits in decades. It's taken a long time, but now I'm really looking forward to playing those songs to some of the fans that were there first time around."

Formed in 1977, the original Thompson Twins trimmed down their line-up in 1982 to a three piece of Bailey, Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway as they adopted a more electronic synthesizer based sonic line-up. Tom Bailey was the singer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and, along with lyricist Alannah Currie, composed and arranged the Thompson Twins music.