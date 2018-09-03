

Dear Tom,

The hottest day this year was in May. How often does this happen?

Thanks

Chuck Kennell

Dear Chuck,

Not very often. Actually, the city’s 97-degree high recorded on May 27 was tied on August 4, but even this is an extremely rare occurrence. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check the record books dating back to 1871 and in the 148 years since then May has uniquely produced the year’s highest temperature just once. The year was 1967 and the 93-degree high logged on May 26 was never equaled or surpassed. If the mercury does not exceed 97 the rest of this year, 2018 will join 1950 and 1975 as the only years where a May high temperature shared the year’s top temperature. In 1950, the 93-degree high on May 24 was equaled in both July and August and the 94 reached on May 19, 1975 was tied in August.