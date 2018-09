× Severe weather developing in Chicago area

Severe weather is developing through the Chicago area this Labor Day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook County counties until 2:45 p.m

A Tornado Warning issued for McHenry and Lake County has been cancelled.

2:01PM: Possible tornado crossing the McHenry/Lake county border. Tornado Warning for portions of western Lake County until 2:15PM. pic.twitter.com/msIHT0E0gX — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 3, 2018

Tornado Warning continues until 2:15PM for portions of McHenry County. Possible tornado over McHenry, headed northeast toward Fox Lake & Lake Villa. pic.twitter.com/D09vt1E27E — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 3, 2018

