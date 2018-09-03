Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Heavy rains over the past several days
has caused rapid rises approaching or
above flood levels on many rivers
across northern Illinois. The Chicago
National Weather Service Forecast
Office has issued a Flood Warning for
all or a portion of the Kishwaukee,
Rock, Des Plaines, Fox and Pecatonica
Rivers (light-green-shaded rivers outlined on the
headlined map). Following is a summary of river stages and
flood forecasts...
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
Mon Sep 3 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 4.87 07 AM Mon 0.52
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.76 07 AM Mon 0.74
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.51 06 AM Mon 0.72
Gurnee 7.0 6.70 03 PM Mon 1.58 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.91 07 AM Mon 2.21 Minor
Des Plaines 15.0 15.10 04 PM Mon 5.37 Minor
River Forest 16.0 8.49 07 AM Mon 0.96
Riverside 7.5 4.38 07 AM Mon 0.54
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.50 03 PM Mon 1.27 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 12.60 03 PM Mon 0.58 Minor
Dayton 12.0 7.78 07 AM Mon 0.52
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.47 07 AM Mon -0.53
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.11 07 AM Mon 0.19
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.54 07 AM Mon -0.28
Shorewood 6.5 2.67 07 AM Mon -0.26
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.34 06 AM Mon 0.02
Foresman 18.0 M M M
Chebanse 16.0 2.43 07 AM Mon -0.02
Iroquois 18.0 4.17 07 AM Mon -0.08
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.99 07 AM Mon 0.04
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.86 07 AM Mon -0.10
Kouts 11.0 3.74 07 AM Mon -0.11
Shelby 9.0 4.36 07 AM Mon -0.12
Momence 5.0 1.48 07 AM Mon -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.09 07 AM Mon -0.09
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.82 06 AM Mon -0.13
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.00 07 AM Mon 0.01
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -0.03
South Holland 16.5 5.39 06 AM Mon -0.31
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.34 07 AM Mon -0.22
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.66 07 AM Mon -0.07
Leonore 16.0 3.41 07 AM Mon 0.04
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.42 07 AM Mon -0.22
Ottawa 463.0 M M M
La Salle 20.0 12.61 07 AM Mon -0.45
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 2.94 07 AM Mon 0.13
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 7.40 01 PM Mon 3.58Moderate
Perryville 12.0 10.80 10 AM Mon 2.33 Minor
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.70 10 AM Mon 2.01 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 9.50 08 PM Mon 1.81Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 10.20 08 PM Mon 1.74Moderate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.34 07 AM Mon 0.58
Byron 13.0 12.63 07 AM Mon 2.21Moderate
Dixon 16.0 14.70 08 PM Mon 2.83 Minor