Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Heavy rains over the past several days has caused rapid rises approaching or above flood levels on many rivers across northern Illinois. The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Flood Warning for all or a portion of the Kishwaukee, Rock, Des Plaines, Fox and Pecatonica Rivers (light-green-shaded rivers outlined on the headlined map). Following is a summary of river stages and flood forecasts... Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL Mon Sep 3 2018 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Niles 10.0 4.87 07 AM Mon 0.52 Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.76 07 AM Mon 0.74 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.51 06 AM Mon 0.72 Gurnee 7.0 6.70 03 PM Mon 1.58 Minor Lincolnshire 12.5 10.91 07 AM Mon 2.21 Minor Des Plaines 15.0 15.10 04 PM Mon 5.37 Minor River Forest 16.0 8.49 07 AM Mon 0.96 Riverside 7.5 4.38 07 AM Mon 0.54 Fox River Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.50 03 PM Mon 1.27 Minor Montgomery 13.0 12.60 03 PM Mon 0.58 Minor Dayton 12.0 7.78 07 AM Mon 0.52 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.47 07 AM Mon -0.53 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.11 07 AM Mon 0.19 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.54 07 AM Mon -0.28 Shorewood 6.5 2.67 07 AM Mon -0.26 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 3.34 06 AM Mon 0.02 Foresman 18.0 M M M Chebanse 16.0 2.43 07 AM Mon -0.02 Iroquois 18.0 4.17 07 AM Mon -0.08 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 2.99 07 AM Mon 0.04 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.86 07 AM Mon -0.10 Kouts 11.0 3.74 07 AM Mon -0.11 Shelby 9.0 4.36 07 AM Mon -0.12 Momence 5.0 1.48 07 AM Mon -0.04 Wilmington 6.5 1.09 07 AM Mon -0.09 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 2.82 06 AM Mon -0.13 Hart Ditch Dyer 12.0 2.00 07 AM Mon 0.01 Little Calumet River Munster 12.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -0.03 South Holland 16.5 5.39 06 AM Mon -0.31 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 1.34 07 AM Mon -0.22 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 2.66 07 AM Mon -0.07 Leonore 16.0 3.41 07 AM Mon 0.04 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 5.42 07 AM Mon -0.22 Ottawa 463.0 M M M La Salle 20.0 12.61 07 AM Mon -0.45 S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 2.94 07 AM Mon 0.13 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 7.40 01 PM Mon 3.58Moderate Perryville 12.0 10.80 10 AM Mon 2.33 Minor Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.70 10 AM Mon 2.01 Minor Rock River Rockton 10.0 9.50 08 PM Mon 1.81Moderate Latham Park 10.0 10.20 08 PM Mon 1.74Moderate Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.34 07 AM Mon 0.58 Byron 13.0 12.63 07 AM Mon 2.21Moderate Dixon 16.0 14.70 08 PM Mon 2.83 Minor