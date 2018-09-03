Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Posted 10:07 PM, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09PM, September 3, 2018 
Heavy rains over the past several days
has caused rapid rises approaching or 
above flood levels on many rivers 
across northern Illinois. The Chicago
National Weather Service Forecast
Office has issued a Flood Warning for
all or a portion of the Kishwaukee, 
Rock, Des Plaines, Fox and Pecatonica
Rivers (light-green-shaded rivers outlined on the 
headlined map). Following is a summary of river stages and 
flood forecasts...

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
Mon Sep 3 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     4.87  07 AM Mon   0.52
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.76  07 AM Mon   0.74

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.51  06 AM Mon   0.72
Gurnee                 7.0     6.70  03 PM Mon   1.58 Minor
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.91  07 AM Mon   2.21 Minor
Des Plaines           15.0    15.10  04 PM Mon   5.37 Minor
River Forest          16.0     8.49  07 AM Mon   0.96
Riverside              7.5     4.38  07 AM Mon   0.54



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     9.50  03 PM Mon   1.27 Minor
Montgomery            13.0    12.60  03 PM Mon   0.58 Minor
Dayton                12.0     7.78  07 AM Mon   0.52

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.47  07 AM Mon  -0.53

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.11  07 AM Mon   0.19

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.54  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Shorewood              6.5     2.67  07 AM Mon  -0.26

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.34  06 AM Mon   0.02
Foresman              18.0        M  M              M
Chebanse              16.0     2.43  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Iroquois              18.0     4.17  07 AM Mon  -0.08



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.99  07 AM Mon   0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.86  07 AM Mon  -0.10
Kouts                 11.0     3.74  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Shelby                 9.0     4.36  07 AM Mon  -0.12
Momence                5.0     1.48  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Wilmington             6.5     1.09  07 AM Mon  -0.09

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.82  06 AM Mon  -0.13

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.00  07 AM Mon   0.01



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.31  07 AM Mon  -0.03
South Holland         16.5     5.39  06 AM Mon  -0.31

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.34  07 AM Mon  -0.22

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.66  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Leonore               16.0     3.41  07 AM Mon   0.04

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.42  07 AM Mon  -0.22
Ottawa               463.0       M  M              M
La Salle              20.0    12.61  07 AM Mon  -0.45

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     2.94  07 AM Mon   0.13

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     7.40  01 PM Mon   3.58Moderate
Perryville            12.0    10.80  10 AM Mon   2.33 Minor

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.70  10 AM Mon   2.01 Minor

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     9.50  08 PM Mon   1.81Moderate
Latham Park           10.0    10.20  08 PM Mon   1.74Moderate 
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.34  07 AM Mon   0.58
Byron                 13.0    12.63  07 AM Mon   2.21Moderate
Dixon                 16.0    14.70  08 PM Mon   2.83 Minor