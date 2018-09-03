× Overnight storms bring heavy rain to north portions of the Chicago Metro area

Heavy rain targeted the north portions of the Chicago area overnight.

Arlington Heights measured 2.75 inches of rain between 1 am and 8 am bringing the September total rainfall there to 4.22 inches.

Other heavy overnight totals included

Bull Valley 2.45″

Lake in the Hills 2.45″

Woodstock 2.28″

Libertyville 2.25″

Loves Park 1.72″