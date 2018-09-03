Overnight storms bring heavy rain to north portions of the Chicago Metro area

Posted 11:16 AM, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17AM, September 3, 2018

My rain gauge in Orland Park near 151st & 80th ave.

Heavy rain targeted the north portions of the Chicago area overnight.

Arlington Heights measured 2.75 inches of rain between 1 am and  8 am bringing the September total rainfall there to 4.22 inches.

Other heavy  overnight totals included

Bull Valley 2.45″

Lake in the Hills 2.45″

Woodstock 2.28″

Libertyville 2.25″

Loves Park 1.72″

 

Following is the complete summary for the entire Chicago Metro area. A quick glance indicates how little rain fell across 
central and south portions of the region compared to the north.

Maximum/Minimum Temperature and Precipitation Table
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
1011 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018



High temperature yesterday
Low temperature ending at 7 am
Precipitation last 24 hours

.BR LOT 0903 C DH01/TAIRZX/DH07/TAIRZP/PPDRZZ

:Id Location                    High   Low     Pcpn
ORD: Chicago-O`Hare           :  91  /  70  /  0.36
CNII2: Chicago-Northerly Isl  :  90  /  69  /
MDW: Chicago-Midway           :  92  /  73  /  0.01
LOTI2: NWS Chicago-Romeoville :  89  /  71  /     T
RFD: Rockford Airport         :  87  /  68  /  1.27
DPA: DuPage Airport           :  91  /  69  /  0.18
UGN: Waukegan Airport         :  88  /  69  /  0.81
ARR: Aurora/Sugar Grove       :  90  /  69  /  0.04
PWK: Wheeling/CHI Exec        :  91  /  71  /  1.99
VPZ: Valparaiso IN            :  93  /  71  /  0.00
:
Unofficial Supplemental AWOS Locations
:
DKB: DeKalb                   :  88  /  68  /
JOT: Joliet                   :  91  /  72  /
IKK: Kankakee                 :  91  /  69  /
IGQ: Lansing                  :  89  /  71  /
C09: Morris                   :  91  /  69  /
VYS: Peru                     :  91  /  73  /
RZL: Rensselaer IN            :  90  /  70  /
RPJ: Rochelle                 :  86  /  68  /
:
Additional supplemental automated locations
:
SBNI2: Shabbona 5NNE          :  88  /  68  /
WMGI2: Wilmington-Midewin     :  91  /  70  /
.END

The following data provided by National Weather Service cooperative
observers. 24 hr temperatures and precipitation ending at indicated
time this morning. Locations are grouped by climatic division.



.BR LOT 0903 C DH07/TAIRZX/TAIRZN/PPDRZZ
:Location                        High  Low  Pcpn
:Northeast Illinois...
ARRI2:  Aurora          : DH0700/ 89 / 70 / 0.43
CBGI2:  Botanic Gardens : DH0800/ 90 / 69 / 1.08
MFWI2:  Midway Coop     : DH0700/ 92 / 73 /    T
DEKI2:  De Kalb         : DH0700/ 88 / 68 / 0.35
ELBI2:  Elburn          : DH0600/    /    / 0.18
ELGI2:  Elgin           : DH0700/ 88 / 69 / 1.50
GEOI2:  Genoa           : DH0700/    /    / 1.80
JOLI2:  Joliet Lock/dam : DH0600/ 88 / 72 / 0.00
LNSI2:  Lansing         : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
MATI2:  Manhattan       : DH0800/    /    / 0.00
MMOI2:  Marseilles      : DH0549/ 89 / 69 / 0.00
MHYI2:  McHenry         : DH0800/ 90 / 68 / 1.90
MDTI2:  Mendota         : DH0700/    /    / 0.10
MUNI2:  Mundelein       : DH0700/ 87 / 67 / 1.53
OTTI2:  Ottawa          : DH0742/ 88 / 70 / 0.00
PKFI2:  Park Forest     : DH0700/ 91 / 71 / 0.00
PEOI2:  Peotone         : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
PFDI2:  Plainfield      : DH0700/    /    / 0.01
WLLI2:  Willow Springs  : DH0800/    /    / 0.00
WODI2:  Woodstock 5nw   : DH0700/    /    / 1.35

:Location                        High  Low  Pcpn
:Northwest Illinois...
PAWI2:  Paw Paw         : DH0700/ 87 / 67 / 0.18
RCHI2:  Rochelle        : DH0600/ 86 / 68 / 1.45
RSCI2:  Roscoe 2se      : DH0630/    /    / 2.45
STWI2:  Steward         : DH0700/    /    / 0.67

:Location                        High  Low  Pcpn
:Northwest Indiana...
LVGI3:  Lake Village    : DH0800/    /    / 0.00
RZZI3:  Rensselaer      : DH0730/ 91 / 69 / 0.00

:Location                        High  Low  Pcpn
:Eastern Illinois...
BOUI2:  Bourbonnais     : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
CHTI2:  Chatsworth      : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
CWWI2:  Dwight          : DH0700/ 89 / 68 / 0.00
PXNI2:  Paxton          : DH0630/ 90 / 69 / 0.00
SAAI2:  St Anne         : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
.End

Other additional supplementary reports
:Location                                   Pcpn
BATI2:  Batavia         : DH0600/    /    / 0.12
CTYI2:  Coal City 4NNW  : DH0700/    /    / 0.00
EGNI2:  Elgin           : DH0800/    /    / 0.87
LKZI2:  Lake Zurich     : DH0715/    /    / 1.99
WSKI2:  Woodstock       : DH0600/    /    / 2.28