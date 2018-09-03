Overnight storms bring heavy rain to north portions of the Chicago Metro area
Heavy rain targeted the north portions of the Chicago area overnight.
Arlington Heights measured 2.75 inches of rain between 1 am and 8 am bringing the September total rainfall there to 4.22 inches.
Other heavy overnight totals included
Bull Valley 2.45″
Lake in the Hills 2.45″
Woodstock 2.28″
Libertyville 2.25″
Loves Park 1.72″
Following is the complete summary for the entire Chicago Metro area. A quick glance indicates how little rain fell across
central and south portions of the region compared to the north.
Maximum/Minimum Temperature and Precipitation Table
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
1011 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
High temperature yesterday
Low temperature ending at 7 am
Precipitation last 24 hours
.BR LOT 0903 C DH01/TAIRZX/DH07/TAIRZP/PPDRZZ
:Id Location High Low Pcpn
ORD: Chicago-O`Hare : 91 / 70 / 0.36
CNII2: Chicago-Northerly Isl : 90 / 69 /
MDW: Chicago-Midway : 92 / 73 / 0.01
LOTI2: NWS Chicago-Romeoville : 89 / 71 / T
RFD: Rockford Airport : 87 / 68 / 1.27
DPA: DuPage Airport : 91 / 69 / 0.18
UGN: Waukegan Airport : 88 / 69 / 0.81
ARR: Aurora/Sugar Grove : 90 / 69 / 0.04
PWK: Wheeling/CHI Exec : 91 / 71 / 1.99
VPZ: Valparaiso IN : 93 / 71 / 0.00
:
Unofficial Supplemental AWOS Locations
:
DKB: DeKalb : 88 / 68 /
JOT: Joliet : 91 / 72 /
IKK: Kankakee : 91 / 69 /
IGQ: Lansing : 89 / 71 /
C09: Morris : 91 / 69 /
VYS: Peru : 91 / 73 /
RZL: Rensselaer IN : 90 / 70 /
RPJ: Rochelle : 86 / 68 /
:
Additional supplemental automated locations
:
SBNI2: Shabbona 5NNE : 88 / 68 /
WMGI2: Wilmington-Midewin : 91 / 70 /
.END
The following data provided by National Weather Service cooperative
observers. 24 hr temperatures and precipitation ending at indicated
time this morning. Locations are grouped by climatic division.
.BR LOT 0903 C DH07/TAIRZX/TAIRZN/PPDRZZ
:Location High Low Pcpn
:Northeast Illinois...
ARRI2: Aurora : DH0700/ 89 / 70 / 0.43
CBGI2: Botanic Gardens : DH0800/ 90 / 69 / 1.08
MFWI2: Midway Coop : DH0700/ 92 / 73 / T
DEKI2: De Kalb : DH0700/ 88 / 68 / 0.35
ELBI2: Elburn : DH0600/ / / 0.18
ELGI2: Elgin : DH0700/ 88 / 69 / 1.50
GEOI2: Genoa : DH0700/ / / 1.80
JOLI2: Joliet Lock/dam : DH0600/ 88 / 72 / 0.00
LNSI2: Lansing : DH0700/ / / 0.00
MATI2: Manhattan : DH0800/ / / 0.00
MMOI2: Marseilles : DH0549/ 89 / 69 / 0.00
MHYI2: McHenry : DH0800/ 90 / 68 / 1.90
MDTI2: Mendota : DH0700/ / / 0.10
MUNI2: Mundelein : DH0700/ 87 / 67 / 1.53
OTTI2: Ottawa : DH0742/ 88 / 70 / 0.00
PKFI2: Park Forest : DH0700/ 91 / 71 / 0.00
PEOI2: Peotone : DH0700/ / / 0.00
PFDI2: Plainfield : DH0700/ / / 0.01
WLLI2: Willow Springs : DH0800/ / / 0.00
WODI2: Woodstock 5nw : DH0700/ / / 1.35
:Location High Low Pcpn
:Northwest Illinois...
PAWI2: Paw Paw : DH0700/ 87 / 67 / 0.18
RCHI2: Rochelle : DH0600/ 86 / 68 / 1.45
RSCI2: Roscoe 2se : DH0630/ / / 2.45
STWI2: Steward : DH0700/ / / 0.67
:Location High Low Pcpn
:Northwest Indiana...
LVGI3: Lake Village : DH0800/ / / 0.00
RZZI3: Rensselaer : DH0730/ 91 / 69 / 0.00
:Location High Low Pcpn
:Eastern Illinois...
BOUI2: Bourbonnais : DH0700/ / / 0.00
CHTI2: Chatsworth : DH0700/ / / 0.00
CWWI2: Dwight : DH0700/ 89 / 68 / 0.00
PXNI2: Paxton : DH0630/ 90 / 69 / 0.00
SAAI2: St Anne : DH0700/ / / 0.00
.End
Other additional supplementary reports
:Location Pcpn
BATI2: Batavia : DH0600/ / / 0.12
CTYI2: Coal City 4NNW : DH0700/ / / 0.00
EGNI2: Elgin : DH0800/ / / 0.87
LKZI2: Lake Zurich : DH0715/ / / 1.99
WSKI2: Woodstock : DH0600/ / / 2.28