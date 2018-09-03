NU grad student fatally shot in Rogers Park believed to be innocent bystander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An incoming Ph.D. student at Northwestern University was shot and killed in Rogers Park.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identifies the victim as Shane Columbo.

Investigators believe Columbo was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as he waited at a bus stop near Howard Avenue and Clark Street.

Gunfire broke out between two other men, police said.

Columbo was from Arizona but was about the begin doctoral work at Northwestern after studying and working in San Francisco and New York City.

Northwestern’s president released a statement Monday that said

Many members of our Northwestern University community live in that area and we condemn this awful and senseless act of violence and mourn the passing of Shane, a promising student who was to join our psychology Ph.D. program this fall. We offer our condolences and kindest thoughts to his family and friends and all who knew him. This is a terrible loss for our community and we all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones.