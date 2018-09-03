Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air
-
Labor Day weekend will be hot, humid and stormy
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
Storms possible with more humid weather
-
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
-
Hot and humid for holiday weekend
-
Hot and humid weather returns
-
Hot, humid temps continue
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend
-
Hot and humid weather returns
-
-
Hot and humid weather continues
-
Hot, humid temps, partly cloudy
-
Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon – best chance south of Interstate-80