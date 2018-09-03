Midday Fix: Must-haves for your baby registry and details on a FREE event

Lindsay Pinchuk, Found and CEO of Bump Club & Beyond

WWW.BUMPCLUBANDBEYOND.COM

Event:

BABY REGISTRY 101 EVENT

FREE

Wednesday, September 5, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Target (2656 N. Elston Ave.)

More information visit www.bumpclubandbeyond.com

Items shown:

Stroller: Everyone always asks about the stroller—and the BOB Rambler is one of our favorites. $359.

http://www.bobgear.com/strollers/rambler

Car Seat: You can’t leave the hospital without an installed car seat for your baby. This is one of our favorite infant car seats, the Chicco Keyfit. It’s compatible with multiple strollers and makes transport for baby a cinch. Baby will use an infant car seat until 8-10 months of age (check your manual!) and then they will move into a rear-facing convertible car seat. $199

https://www.chiccousa.com/our-products/car-seats/infant/keyfit-30-infant-car-seat/61472.html?dwvar_61472_color=Eucalyptus&cgid=gear_car_seats_infant_car_seats#start=1

Crib Mattress: Sealy Crib Mattresses have recently been updated and upgraded. Their latest innovations have airy layers and pocket coils, mesh knit for breathability, cotton fabrics and two-stage foams. You’re hopeful that your baby is actually sleeping on their mattress—so you want to make sure that they are doing so safely. This means mattress and crib sheet ONLY in the bed. No blankets, stuffed animals, bumpers—nothing else with the baby. Start at $59

https://www.sealybaby.com/

Personal Care Products: Don’t forget to add these to your registry—for both YOU and baby! Two of our favorites:

Palmer ’s Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks: it’s an ideal all over body lotion for pregnant women. This lightweight lotion moisturizes stretching skin for 48 hours, helps improve skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of stretch marks. Palmer’s Stretch Mark products were developed specifically for pregnant women and are hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and free from mineral oil, parabens/phthalates, phenoxyethanol, fragrance allergens and dyes. Products start at $5.50

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment: Pediatrician recommended its gentle and healing. I used this ALWAYS on both of my kids. It was the one essential I needed—especially when it came to dry and chapped skin. Products start around $4

For Feeding: GoldBug Go 4-in-1 Nursing Scarf

it’s a scarf, a nursing cover a car seat canopy and car seat cover all in one. This is the PERFECT gift for any expectant mom. $19.99

https://www.gobygoldbug.com/shop/nursing-scarf

Diapers: It may seem obvious, but most expectant moms don’t put diapers on their registry! Put them on in every size—this way you’re prepared when your baby moves up. We love these from Seventh generation—their chlorine free and gentle on baby’s bottom. Prices vary.

https://www.seventhgeneration.com/baby-care

*Lindsay Pinchuck worked in connection with several of these companies/products when choosing items.*