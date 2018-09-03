× Man charged in connection to 3 North Side robberies

CHICAGO – A man is facing charges in connection to three robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods on Sunday.

Dujuan Oliver, 27, was charged with attempted and aggravated robbery. Police said Oliver made an illegal U-turn on the 4500 block of North Broadway Avenue. When they pulled him over, they noticed he matched the description given by the victims.

The robberies happened within 30 minutes in three separate incidents Sunday morning, according to officials.

In the first incident, police said a woman was on the 2600 block of North Orchard Street around 6:30 a.m. when she was robbed. About 15 minutes later, a woman was robbed on the 600 block of West Arlington Place. Ten minutes after that, a third woman was robbed on the 900 block of West George Street.

In all three incidents, the offender approached the woman, implied they had a weapon, took the woman’s belongings and fled the scene, police said. None of the women, who were all in their 20s, were injured.

Oliver is due in bond court on Sept. 30.