LIVE BLOG: Anti-violence protest near O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Anti-violence protesters are planning to shut down the Kennedy Expressway Monday and disrupt Labor Day traffic to and from O’Hare International Airport. State police have said they will not allow traffic to be blocked. The Rev. Gregory Livingston is leading the protest and said he doesn’t want to be arrested but is prepared if that happens.

The march is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The group plans to meet at Cumberland and I-90 and then walk onto the Kennedy at noon before heading west to River Road.

WGN will be posting updates on this page throughout the day.