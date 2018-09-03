× Joliet teacher accused of beating wife to death released from jail on bond

JOLIET, Ill. — A teacher who is accused of fatally beating his wife posted bond and was released from jail.

Michael Kazecki, 38, paid 10 percent of his $2 million bond. He faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife Rebecca Kazecki, 38.

Prosecutors said he hit and kicked her over the course of three days after she attempted to intervene while he was disciplining one of their children.

Rebecca Kazecki was an eighth grade special education teacher at Gompers Junior High School and Michael Kazecki was a teacher at Washington Junior High School, the Chicago Tribune said. He is not allowed to return to school while he awaits trial.