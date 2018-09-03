× Flood Warning for Eastern DuPage and northern Cook Counties until 7:15PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning for... Eastern DuPage and Northern Cook County * Until 715 PM CDT * At 514 PM CDT, broadcast media reported ongoing areas of flooding in portions of southeast DuPage county and the city of Chicago. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook, Glen Ellyn and Wilmette.