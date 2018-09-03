× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Milwaukee

*Since the beginning of August, the Milwaukee Brewers have pounded the baseball all over the yard, leading MLB in run/game (5.07), BA (.274), and OPS (.809). However, the team’s pitching has been as bad as the offense has been good (5.29 ERA – last in MLB), and the two forces have balanced out for a 14-14 record.

*That Brewers offense hasn’t done much against the Chicago Cubs in 2018. In 13 games to date, the Cubs are limiting the Crew to a paltry .184 batting average, second lowest yielded by the North Siders to any opponent in the Live Ball era (San Diego .173 BA in 1969).

*At 81-55, the Cubs are one win away from securing a fourth straight season with a record over .500. The team has had only one longer streak since 1940; it came during the heyday of Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Fergie Jenkins 1967-72.

*Christian Yelich leads MLB players with seven home runs and 19 RBI since August 21; Javier Baez (21), Anthony Rizzo (20) and Yelich (19) have the majors’ top three hit totals in that stretch (Bregman tied 3rd with 19).